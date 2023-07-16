All Blacks beat old foes in Auckland

[Source: Planet Rugby]

The All Blacks are on track to retain the Rugby Championship trophy.

This is after their 35-20 win over South Africa thanks to an explosive start last night.

Halfback Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell scored early for New Zealand with Malcolm Marx and Cheslin Kolbe crossing for the Springboks before Will Jordan and Richie Mo’unga touched down late to seal the win for the All Blacks.

Springboks flanker Kwagga Smith grabbed the visitors’ third try just before the final whistle.

In another match, Argentina scored in the 79th minute to defeat the Wallabies 34-31 at CommBank Stadium in Sydney.