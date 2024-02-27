Rugby

Adhere to Terms of Participation: Matawalu

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 27, 2024 1:00 pm

Ba against Suva during the Skipper Cup

The Fiji Rugby Union hopes that local unions will adhere to the Terms of Participation, to avoid the debacle that occurred in the Skipper Cup opening round match between Ba and Suva last week.

This is after the Ba side was penalized for wearing BLK-sponsored jerseys and not the Qaqa-sponsored jerseys that was provided by the FRU.

FRU Competitions and Operations Manager Tiko Matawalu says the unions are all aware of the Terms of Participation, including wearing the proper playing kits provided to all the teams, prior to the start of the season.

Article continues after advertisement

“It’s just a matter of having clear communication lines and discussions between unions and the FRU so that we are all on the same page moving into the games that we normally play each week.”

Matawalu adds the FRU will have a meeting with Ba Rugby Union officials today to discuss the matter further.

He adds Suva was awarded the match and the five points on offer after the breach of the Terms of Participation by the Ba side.

Meanwhile in Skipper Cup round two games this Saturday, Ba hosts Yasawa at Vinod Patel Park, Suva will take on Lautoka at Churchill Park, Nadroga will host Namosi at Lawaqa Park, Naitasiri battles Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park and Nadi faces Macuata at Subrail Park.

Defence Club fire leaves building in ashes

Bench warrant issued for Kishore Kumar

SODELPA Youth honors Ro Teimumu

PS assures Fijians on vaccine safety

Conference addresses immigration and diaspora concerns

Fijians call for immediate government action

Defence Club fully engulfed

Temporary suspension of passport services

Defence Club ablaze

Addressing issues regarding food safety and trade

Minister calls for Opposition cooperation in national security efforts

'Oppenheimer' wins again with top film prize at PGA Awards

Adhere to Terms of Participation: Matawalu

Sivo handed three-match ban

Distribution of climate funds need to be rapid: Prasad

'Oppenheimer' steamrolls toward Oscars with SAG Award wins

Sweden clears final hurdle to join NATO as Hungary approves accession

Broncos player Ethan O’Neill fractures his eye socket

Bowen nets hat-trick as West Ham end poor run with 4-2 win over Brentford

Satellite images reveal floating barrier

Christian Dior postpones much anticipated Hong Kong show

Franco-Senegalese director's reckoning with European colonialism wins

American team sanctioned after mechanic disguised herself as rider

Polish farmers block highway at border crossing with Germany

TikTok mom encourages mother tongue learning for South Africans

New Zealand begins sentencing of those involved in White Island volcanic eruption

Palestinian PM resigns as pressure grows over post-war Gaza plans

Pathway intact for Drua hopefuls

Turning point loss for Macuata

FABA awaits funding for Olympic Games Qualifier

Real Estate commission cap removal to address agent challenges

Indigenous struggle through changing waves

Skyrocketing property prices linked to multiple factors

ITLTB returns to its roots to serve landowners

Tourism Fiji partners with Counting Coral for marine conservation

Tourism earnings soar to $251m

Fiji Pine carries out turbine overhaul work in Drasa

Al-Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League

'Tourist-unfriendly' India dim England's 'Bazball' aura

Fiji FA refutes alleged referee attack

Zelenskiy says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since Russia invaded

Access to climate finance in the Pacific region slim: IMF

Armani hopes better season with Milan Fashion Week

Tavua couple to be sentenced on Thursday

We need to turn progress into results: Byrne

Improving Fiji’s cyber capabilities

Khan tips hat off to his players

Power restorations continue in Labasa

Aamir Khan reacts to use of Artificial Intelligence in films: “You cannot curb a new technology”

Kumar’s requests for second cross-examination denied

Fiji slips to third in World Sevens Series standings

Bo commends FRIEND Fiji for community engagement

How Trump defeated Nikki Haley in her home state of South Carolina

Fiji in tough pool in LA 7s

Israel, Hamas skirmish in Gaza as truce efforts pick up pace

Ronaldo criticised for appearing to make obscene gesture in Saudi league game

‘One Love’ receives more love claiming No. 1 spot

Fiji is friendly with US and China: PM

Kumar requests for media ban

New Tuvalu PM elected

Milan Fashion promotes looks for women for diverse runway

Taiwan ally Tuvalu to name a new prime minister

Build infrastructures that endure says Prasad

Discipline and lack of possession a let-down: Byrne

Russia will try new offensive in Ukraine as early as May, Zelenskiy says

REALB to increase monitoring

Overseas-based players express interest

Opposition MP questions efficacy of 'Restore Blue' initiative

Osadczuk hat-trick seals win for Pumas

$40 million project for Sugar City

NZ wins women’s final

Relocation not an option for Wainiyavu villagers

Taliban releases Austrian far-right activist held in Afghanistan

Fiji 7s loses to Ireland in extra time

Fijiana lose 5th place play-off

Brazil's Bolsonaro gathers supporters in show of strength amid coup probe

EFL working on restoring power in Labasa

‘Oppenheimer,’ Lily Gladstone win at 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Fisheries subsidies remain a priority

NRL Judiciary Report: Sivo facing three-game ban

Police welcomes 222 recruits

Ukraine floats possibility of inviting Russia to peace summit

Fiji seeks to strengthen ties with IMF

Enhanced collaboration among iTaukei institutions

Consultants needed for a digital economy

Wainiyavu village thrives on agriculture as main income source

Seth Meyers is in his comfort era as ‘Late Night’ turns 10

Karan sets new 1500m PB

Ratuva banks on young Stallions outfit

Pre-brief session focuses on fisheries subsidies

Bad tee leaves sour taste in Italian mouths as Garbisi apologises

Parliament bus initiative educates Nadarivatu students

Liverpool claim League Cup with 1-0 extra-time victory over Chelsea

Fiji 7s to face Ireland

The Ones Who Live’ starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira

I am not a contender, Ro Teimumu expresses disappointment

‘Oppenheimer,’ Lily Gladstone win at 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Convenience store stabbing in Japan kills one, injures two, NHK says

UK PM Sunak says West should be bolder about seizing Russian assets

Water project operations press on amidst concerns

Regional partnerships important

Ratu Naiqama’s visit deepens ties with Fijian diaspora in Canberra

US, British forces carry out more strikes against Houthis in Yemen

Pacific Nations dive into Juncao Tech training

Fiji bows out in cup quarterfinals

Nadroga-Labasa draw level

Rainibogi lifts to silver

Switzerland doubtful Russia will join start of Ukraine peace summit

Trump wins South Carolina, swamping Nikki Haley in her home state

Fijiana out of cup contention

Stage set for DFPL round two

Pacific leaders urged to fight for fair share

Nikki Haley makes her case to a Republican Party that no longer exists

Suva holds Rewa to a draw

Third cane payment next month

Economic growth tops bilateral discussion between Fiji and UAE

Nalatu begins prep for Fiji Under-21

Fiji lose to Pumas, face NZ in quarterfinals

Israel signals progress in Gaza truce talks, Palestinians see little movement

Hunt on for Sigatoka escapee

Fijiana-Australia showdown

FRA investigation to be referred to FICAC

Cybercrime training for police concludes

Public dialogue for water is vital

Volunteers brighten up Hilton

Fiji thumps Japan to secure quarter-final spot

A lot of works-ons: Derenalagi

Venue change for Suva-Rewa match

Storm beats Knights in Fiji

Last-gasp Kane winner sends Bayern 2-1 past Leipzig to snap losing run

Late Dunk goal rescues point for Brighton v Everton

Fulham burst Man Utd bubble, Villa boost top-four hopes

Foden strike keeps Man City on Liverpool's heels

Palace give Glasner dream start with 3-0 win over 10-man Burnley

Duhan van der Merwe hat-trick sinks visitors at Murrayfield

Ireland beats wales to make it three wins in three

Drua fall to superior Blues outfit

Jersey issue spoils Ba's Skipper Cup debut

Two wins for Fiji 7s

French movie awards overshadowed by underage sex abuse allegations

Hunt all class as Dragons open their account for 2024

Moon lander tipped sideways on lunar surface but 'alive and well'

Wainiyavu elders fight marijuana cultivation

Queensland Reds produce strong attacking performance to down Waratahs

Broncos take down Sea Eagles in seven-try romp

Investigators reminded of their roles

Highlanders score stunner to beat brave Moana Pasifika

Tuivasa-Sheck shines as Warriors down Dolphins in Auckland

Plans to upgrade railway infrastructure

Integrity Fiji launches anti-corruption album with local artists

Environment protection tops government priorities

Berlinale indie refugee drama ‘The Strangers’ Case’ packs Hollywood punch

Trump formally ordered to pay $454 million in New York fraud case

Korea's wildly successful 'Roundup' series seeks wider audience at Berlinale

Police beatings of pro-Palestinian schoolchildren spark outrage in Italy

Republicans, Trump try to contain backlash from Alabama fertility ruling

Slim chance for Fijiana 7s

Beyonce storms to first UK no.1 in 14 years with 'Texas Hold 'Em'

Loganimasi hat-trick in win

Tewa to compete in World Indoor Championships

Kamikamica and teammates visit Somosomo village

Diagnostic study underway to assess energy sector

South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest

Silktails and FNRL Academy match cancelled

SCC appeals for safety of garbage collectors

Critical need for rehab center escalates

Spiritual 'Shambhala' marks Nepal's first shot at Berlinale top prize

Kabara's traditional craftsmen seek price increase

RFMF hosts Royal Navy boxers

Claims of immigration loopholes

Spain women's team beat Netherlands to secure historic Olympic spot

Protesting Indian farmers burn effigies of Modi and other ministers

Prada nods to past, snow at Emporio Armani for Milan Fashion Week

K-pop girl group TWICE aims for top of the Billboard

US targets Russia with hundreds of sanctions over Ukraine war, Navalny death

London's V&A museum seeks Taylor Swift superfan for advisory role

SODELPA wants Ro Teimumu as next President

Brave Fijiana fall short against USA

India facilitate tour for farmers and Agriculture Ministry staff

Insurance schemes for civil servants

Vota aims to improve on mistakes

Dreketi residents raise neglect concern

Knights hope for fans backing

DFPL matches will go ahead despite unfavorable weather

Fire leaves family homeless

Argentina switch friendlies to US after China cancels matches amid Messi fallout

Nalatu starts ground work today

Rewa wins QVS interhouse

Trump moves to dismiss mishandling charges

Muntz banks on Drua rookie halves

Chiefs edge Crusaders in Super Rugby opener

Sharks win arm-wrestle in gritty pre-season battle

PSC initiates review of OMRS

Brumbies crush Rebels in season opener

Baby Chooks shine in big win over Bunnies

Fiji 7s ready for three-day tournaments

Measures in place to retain skilled workers: PM

O'Connor and Whippy front court

Seven remains for Silktails