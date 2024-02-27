Adhere to Terms of Participation: Matawalu

Ba against Suva during the Skipper Cup

The Fiji Rugby Union hopes that local unions will adhere to the Terms of Participation, to avoid the debacle that occurred in the Skipper Cup opening round match between Ba and Suva last week.

This is after the Ba side was penalized for wearing BLK-sponsored jerseys and not the Qaqa-sponsored jerseys that was provided by the FRU.

FRU Competitions and Operations Manager Tiko Matawalu says the unions are all aware of the Terms of Participation, including wearing the proper playing kits provided to all the teams, prior to the start of the season.

“It’s just a matter of having clear communication lines and discussions between unions and the FRU so that we are all on the same page moving into the games that we normally play each week.”

Matawalu adds the FRU will have a meeting with Ba Rugby Union officials today to discuss the matter further.

He adds Suva was awarded the match and the five points on offer after the breach of the Terms of Participation by the Ba side.

Meanwhile in Skipper Cup round two games this Saturday, Ba hosts Yasawa at Vinod Patel Park, Suva will take on Lautoka at Churchill Park, Nadroga will host Namosi at Lawaqa Park, Naitasiri battles Tailevu at Ratu Cakobau Park and Nadi faces Macuata at Subrail Park.