ACT Brumbies fall to powerful McKenzie, Chiefs performance

[Source: Gallagher Chiefs]

The ACT Brumbies have fallen to the minor premiers Chiefs 37-17 in their Super Rugby Pacific semi final.

Damian McKenzie’s boot dominated proceedings with six penalty goals and he converted both Emoni Narawa’s tries while the Brumbies crossed the chalk three times through Corey Toole (two) and Billy Pollard.

McKenzie recorded 22 points to go with a try assist as the hosts ran away with the game in the second half.

Article continues after advertisement

They will take on the Crusaders in Christchurch after their epic win over the Blues on Friday.

The Chiefs were dealt an early blow as lock Tupou Vaa’i went to the bin for an early high shot on Billy Pollard.

Pollard would make the hosts pay for the indiscretion with the opener as the Brumbies drove over for a rolling maul try.

This failed to hold the Chiefs back for long as they worked their way back into the Brumbies’ territory, who were dealt a timely blow after a failed HIA for Noah Lolesio.

Winger Narawa sparked the home crowd with a smart pick and go to expose the space around the ruck to level the scores.

Two McKenzie’s penalties gave the hosts the lead as replacement Jack Debreczeni fired up the Brumbies.

The flyhalf, on for Lolesio, powered the visitors into Chiefs territory with a lovely touch finder before putting the ball on the boot for Corey Toole to score in the corner, reducing the margin to one.

A further two penalties from McKenzie gave the hosts a 19-12 lead at half-time before some magic from Toole tried to spark the Brumbies into life.

Toole got the ball inside the 22 as he gassed George Dyer and bumped off McKenzie to dive over in the corner as the margin reduced to two.

But the Chiefs were a step ahead as Narawa crossed for his second after a Quinn Tupaea break splintered the Brumbies’ defence.

A fifth and sixth McKenzie penalty pushed the margin out past two converted tries as the Chiefs remained desperate to go one further than 2024.

Josh Jacomb sealed the win in the 63rd minute as McKenzie set up his fellow playmaker for the dagger.

Tom Wright thought he’d got the Brumbies back in the game, but an unbelievable try-saver from McKenzie stopped a certain try.

It allowed the Chiefs to close out the win and set up a rematch of the 2023 final.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.