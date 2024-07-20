Young scores double as Raiders hold out injury-hit Warriors

[Source: NRL]

Canberra Raiders halfback Jamal Fogarty made a successful return from injury to help his side outlast the Warriors to record an important 20-18 win.

In a scrappy game with plenty of errors from both sides, Fogarty’s kicking game proved hard to handle for the Warriors.

Hudson Young scored an early double in the first half, but a Roger Tuivasa-Sheck try just before halftime gave the visitors hope as they went to the break trailing 14-6.

Article continues after advertisement

The Warriors took their momentum into the second half, scoring the first two tries after the break thanks to Kurt Capewell and Mitch Barnett who were both backing up from State of Origin duty on Wednesday night.

However, while Fogarty was keeping things controlled for the Raiders, it was a deft kick from Kaeo Weekes that produced the match-winning try, with Xavier Savage touching the ball down just before the dead-ball line to score.

The Warriors never went away however with a tough run in next to the posts from Addin Fonua-Blake narrowing the margin, however goal-kicking let the side down with only one from four conversions landed after both first-choice kickers Adam Pompey and Taine Tuaupiki were ruled out of the game in the first half.

Next week, the Warriors host the Tigers in the first of the Round 21 matches, while the Raiders are back at home to close the round when they host the Rabbitohs.