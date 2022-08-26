Win for Warriors crucial

Stacey Jones [Source: stuff.co.fj]

Warriors coach Stacey Jones is desperate for a win for tonight after a poor performance in last week’s match.

Jones knows that they’ll face a similar outcome this week if they don’t improve drastically.

Chanel Harris-Tavita returns from a knee injury and takes over at five-eighth from Daejarn Asi while Josh Curran moves into the second row in place of Jack Murchie.

Mate Ma’a Tonga forward Ben Murdoch-Masila has been named on the bench to return from the elbow injury that has kept him out since Round 14.

It has been almost four months since the Warriors last won a match on Australian soil, with their only two wins since round 8 coming back at Mount Smart Stadium.

Warriors last met Penrith Panthers in round 15 and went down 6-40 and have also lost their last five meetings with the Panthers dating back to 2019.

Warriors will be hosted by the Panthers tonight at 8.