We’ll play our game:Gagai

One of the NRL’s most prolific finishers, Dane Gagai, will strut his stuff at Lautoka’s Churchill Park tomorrow when the Newcastle Knights play Melbourne Storm.

Both sides have named strong lineups with Gagai lining up against Storm’s Nick Meaney.

The 33-year-old former Kangaroos and Queensland Maroons representative says it is going to be a great game and fans shouldn’t miss it.

‘We just expecting it to be hot I’ve just come from Townsville, and we got a little pre-warm-up game there but just want to work on what we’ve working on pre-season, try and get that game before the season starts but coming up against Melbourne Storm a very strong side they’ve been a strong team for many years we just wanna get our game on hopefully we can start the year off well’.

The Knights are here with a star-studded team including electrifying talents such as Kalyn Ponga, Gagai, Tyson Frizell, the Saifiti twins and Bradman Best.

Tui Kamikamica, Ryan Papenhuyzen, Xavier Coates, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant will run out for Melbourne Storm.

In last week’s pre-season match, the Knights thrashed the Sharks 44-18 and the Storm lost 12-24 to the Bulldogs.

The two sides will clash at Lautoka’s Churchill Park tomorrow at 2:45 pm.

In a curtain raiser, the Kaiviti Silktails play FNRL Academy at 12:30 pm.