Rugby League

Vodafone Cup fixtures released

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 25, 2020 10:13 am
Defending champions Ravoravo Rabbitohs during one of their training sessions.

The Fiji National Rugby League has released the fixtures for what promises to be a bigger and stronger Vodafone Cup in the history of the sport.

The first round of matches is set to kick-off on Saturday, August 15th at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Defending champions Ravoravo Rabbitohs will face Saru Dragons on the 15th, Sabeto Roosters will take on the Namoli West Tigers, and Coastline Roos will face Yasawa Saints while the Nadi Roosters will play against Nadi Eels.

Article continues after advertisement

FNRL Acting Head of Football & Development Joe Rabele, says this is a huge achievement for the tournament.

Rabele says the tournament has gained momentum over recent weeks and communities can now look forward to being part of this celebrated sporting event.

There will be 94 fixtures over a nine-week period and ticket prices are $3 for adults & $1 per child.

Below is the full fixture list for Fiji:

