Turuva influenced by cousin Koroisau

Sunia Turuva [left] and Apisai Koroisau [Source: Wests Tigers and Fox Sports]

Fiji Bati fullback, Sunia Turuva, is looking forward to playing together with his cousin, Apisai Koroisau, in club footy for the first time.

West Tigers new signing, Turuva, is glad there’ll be a family connection when he links up with the Bati hooker.

The duo are expected to play together from round two of the NRL next season as Koroisau will miss round one due to suspension.

The former Panthers winger says their relatives are excited at the prospect of the cousins running onto the turf together – a topic enthusiastically discussed at family functions.

Speaking to nrl.com, Turuva said Koroisau influenced his decision to sign with the club.

He said once Koroisau found out he was in talks with West Tigers, they messaged each other on a daily basis.

Turuva also said that the Bati veteran kept encouraging him by letting him know that the club was heading in the right direction and that they were building something special.

He also shared the belief that the three-time wooden spooners from the past three years, West Tigers, have what it takes to mount a spectacular turn around.