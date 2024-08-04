Trindall injured as Sharks defeat Rabbitohs

[Source: NRL]

The Cronulla Sharks’ victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs has been overshadowed by a hamstring injury to halfback Braydon Trindall.

The playmaker left the contest with 11 minutes remaining in a blow to a Sharks side already without first choice halfback Nicho Hynes.

While the severity of Trindall’s injury is yet to be confirmed, Cronulla medical staff are optimistic it is not serious.

Should he face a stint on the sidelines, Mawene Hiroti and Niwhai Puru could be in the mix for a call up for next week’s clash with the Titans.

The injury came at the back end of a gritty 20-6 victory over South Sydney.

For Cronulla it was a crucial result, having won just two of their previous eight matches heading into the clash. While they weren’t perfect, the two points ensured the Sharks remain inside the top four and ahead of a chasing pack.

As for the Rabbitohs, they entered the match with a golden opportunity to climb up the ladder and keep their finals hopes alive after losses by the Broncos, Dolphins and Warriors earlier in the weekend.

The defeat is another blow to their top-eight chances and they now sit six points outside the eight in 15th place.

The added motivation saw South Sydney desperate to start well and fullback Jye Gray ensured they hit the front early with a try in the 6th minute.

Cronulla hit back through a Sione Katoa try before the match entered a tense arm wrestle.

Both sides generated attacking opportunities, however untimely errors proved costly in their efforts to break the deadlock.

Eventually the Rabbitohs hit the front late in the half through a penalty goal to head to the sheds leading 6-4.

Cronulla winger Sam Stonestreet had been denied twice by the bunker in the opening 40, but he was not going to be denied a third time and crossed in the corner to put his side up shortly after the break.

The youngster was forced off for an HIA midway through the second half, but the Sharks did not skip a beat, with Sifa Talakai slotting into the left edge and laying the platform for a Trindall try.

The four-pointer put the hosts up 14-6 and they didn’t look back, Kayal Iro sealing the win with a 65th-minute try.