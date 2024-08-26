Tonegato fires unbeaten Sharks past Dragons

[Source: NRL]

Five-eighth Emma Tonegato has fired the Cronulla Sharks to a dominant victory 28-4 over the St George Illawarra Dragons to extend their unbeaten start to the season.

The Sharks are the only team with a perfect record after five weeks of the nine-round season and they have quickly emerged as the competition’s benchmark. There are six sides with three wins and two losses.

It was a tough night for the Dragons and they were never able to find their rhythm in the face of physical Cronulla defence.

Article continues after advertisement

Tonegato was near flawless from the opening whistle at WIN Stadium on Sunday night, finishing the match with three try assists, six tackle breaks, two line breaks and 134 running metres.

The five-eighth set up captain Tiana Penitani with a set play from a scrum in the first minute of the match to get the ball rolling in the commanding victory.

Penitani had her hands all over her team’s second as well, putting Nakia Davis-Welsh over in the corner to make it 8-0 after eight minutes.

The Dragons had completed just one set of six in the opening 12 minutes however momentum eventually swung their way and they had multiple opportunities to hit back.

It took time but Jamie Soward’s side eventually broke through when Ella Koster charged over in the 24th minute to cut the deficit to four.

Cronulla, however, had the final say of the first half and Georgia Ravics crossed in the right corner in the final minute of the stanza.

Tonegato and Penitani combined again midway through the second half, the duo linking up for another try from a try to make it 16-4.

The five-eighth had her third try assist of the match just three minutes later when she slid through the defensive line before putting Rhiannon Byers over.

Ravics closed out the scoring with her second try of the night to secure an impressive 28-4 win.