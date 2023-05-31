The ‘Foxx’ vows never to lose Blues jersey

[Source: Fox Sports]

Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr has vowed never to lose his NSW jersey again after detailing the sacrifices he made to get back into the side for tonight’s Origin series opener.

Addo-Carr played 12 consecutive Origins before being dumped for last year’s series.

He forced his way back into selection after maintaining his impressive performance in the last year’s World Cup into this season.

Rather than stew over his axing for Daniel Tupou, Addo-Carr worked harder and he revealed that he had made changes to his life, including giving up alcohol, to enable him to prepare and play to his best each week.

Addo-Carr will be in action tonight for the Blues against Queensland Maroons at 10 and you can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.

