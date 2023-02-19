St Helens tame Panthers in World Club Challenge

[PIC:BBC Sport]

Super League champions St Helens upset NRL winners Penrith Panthers last night 13-12.

The English club becomes the first Super League side to win the World Club Challenge in Australia since 1994.

Lewis Dodd kicked the winning drop-goal in golden-point extra time after the Panthers fought back from 12-0 down.

Saints led 10-0 at the break thanks to Jack Welsby’s try and a second from Konrad Hurrell.

Mark Percival added a penalty but Penrith hit back to level through Izack Tago and Brian To’o’s last-gasp score.

The last club to achieve such a feat in Australia was Wigan featuring Jason Robinson, Martin Offiah and Denis Betts.