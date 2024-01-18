Silktails to build fan base this season

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails have 12 home games scheduled in the Jersey Flegg Cup this season, which will help them build their fan base.

These games will be played in the west and they have 12 away matches as well.

Coach Wes Naiqama believes this will benefit the team, especially after their impressive performance on home soil last season in the Ron Massey Cup.

“Hopefully, we want to build our home base up and get a big following here with our fans in Fiji so we know there will be a lot more engagement with the communities and with the schools once they start again.”

He adds that receiving more support and engagement this season will be a significant boost for them, and it’s something they eagerly anticipate.

The Silktails will face the South Sydney Rabbitohs in their first home game at Churchill Park in Lautoka on the 16th of March.