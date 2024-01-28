Silktails target home base support

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails are looking to build its home support ahead of the 2024 Jersey Flegg Cup season.

Coach Wes Naiqama says the whole concept behind the Silktails is to build up junior development players into fully-fledged rugby players and getting the support from the nation can play a huge role in this endeavour.

“For the home games, hopefully last year after being back in the country after being back in the country after having to relocate for the last two seasons because of COVID. Hopefully we want to build our home base up and get a huge following here with our fans in Fiji. So there will be a lot more engagement with the communities and schools once they start again.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Silktails will take on the Wests Tigers in their Jersey Flegg Cup season opener on March 9th at Lidcombe Oval in Sydney.