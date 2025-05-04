Silktails suffer another defeat

[Photo Credit: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails fell to a 24-4 defeat against the Sea Eagles this afternoon in Round Nine of the Jersey Flegg Cup competition.

The Sea Eagles showcased their dominance from the outset, controlling possession and capitalizing on key opportunities.

Despite the Silktails’ determined defensive efforts and moments of attacking promise, they struggled to maintain momentum and were ultimately outclassed by a well-drilled Eagles side.

[Photo Credit: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Silktails will now regroup before meeting 14th placed Rabbitohs on Saturday at 3pm.

