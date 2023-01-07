Silktails sign Reuben

Isaiah Reube [Source: Kaiviti Silktails/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails has announced the 2023 signing of Isaiah Reuben.

Reuben was part of the Raiders and Storm pathways system in the past two years.

He teamed up with the Silktails during the off-season training in 2021 in Lautoka.

Silktails Head Coach Wes Naiqama is impressed with Reuben’s abilities and attitude during that time.

Naiqama says he’s pleased to sign a player of the 19-year-old calibre.

The former Bati captain adds Reuben has a wealth of experience playing abroad, having been recruited from Marist Brothers High School as a 16-year-old to play for the Melbourne Storm SG Ball.

Isaiah Reuben also spent some time playing rugby in France before returning home.

Naiqama also says the youngster adds size and speed to their edge and will add great depth to the Silktails back row.