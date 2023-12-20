Silktails set for Jersey Flegg debut

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails will join the Jersey Flegg Cup in the upcoming season.

This transition from the Ron Massey Cup to the Jersey Flegg Cup aligns with the club’s strategic focus on player development and stands out as one of the highlights for the upcoming season.

Having expressed their interest weeks ago, the club’s decision to shift to this competition is a deliberate move to capitalize on their strengths and elevate overall performance.

“We are really confident and all our conversations have been in and around that so we have been preparing like we are going to be part of that competition next year.”

After an intensive five-week training session, the club is now gearing up for a well-deserved break this week.

Their inaugural match in the Jersey Flegg Cup is scheduled against the West Tigers on the 9th of March.

Joining them in the competition are notable teams such as the Panthers, Roosters, Sea Eagles, Rabbitohs, Eels, Bulldogs, Knights, Raiders, Warriors, Sharks, Dragons, and Storm.