Silktails make one change for Storm clash

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

Kaiviti Silktails coach Wes Naiqama has made one change to his side for the Jersey Flegg Cup clash against Melbourne this weekend.

Speedster Bill Taria is replaced by Mosese Taramecegu, who moves into the centre, with Emosi Daubitu shifting to the wing.

Naiqama says despite being a strong finisher, Taria was caught out on a couple of occasions in defence in the 50-12 defeat to the Saint George Illawara Dragons last week.

The Silktails currently sit in 12th place on the points table and will be gunning for their first win against Melbourne, who are one point ahead.

Naiqama says the team’s goal line attack was clunky and halves Brandon Saun and Meli Nacaginimasei will need to be more dominant.

The Kaiviti Silktails take on the Melbourne Storm at 5pm on Saturday and you can watch it live on FBC 2.