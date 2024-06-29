Silktails determined to bag first win

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/ Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails is hoping to break the deadlock and bag their first ever win this season when they meet Manly Waringah Sea Eagles in round 17 of the the Jersey Fleg Season Competition.

According to their head coach, Timoce Duve, they need to keep possession in order to execute their game plan.

He adds that the players frequently lose possession, which has led to undesirable situations on the field in their past games.

“We have lost so much possession coming off our territory and we just couldn’t put our yard assets together”.

Duve is hoping the players can change this around and come away with their first win today.

The side will meet the Manly Warringah Sea Eagles at 1pm today in Sydney.