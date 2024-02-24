Silktails and FNRL Academy match cancelled

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails and Fiji National Rugby League Academy match at Churchill Park in Lautoka today has been cancelled.

Silktails and FNRL Academy were supposed to play in a curtain raiser to the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights last NRL pre-season match.

However, the Silktails will have to wait another week to play as a team in a warm up before the Jersey Flegg Cup season starts in Australia.

Next weekend, the Silktails play the Titans in Gold Coast in a trial match after preparing for 13 weeks.