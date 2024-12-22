Second chance for Wakeham

Brandon Wakeham [Source: Sporting News]

Fiji Bati star and former Tigers halfback Brandon Wakeham is ready for a fresh start with Manly.

After being cleared of all charges in his recent court case, the Sea Eagles have extended a lifeline, offering him a train-and-trial contract.

Wakeham will join the squad after the Christmas break, determined to prove his worth and reignite his NRL career.

Article continues after advertisement

For the talented playmaker, this opportunity marks a new chapter and a chance to show he belongs at the top level.