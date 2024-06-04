Saifiti and Wong charged after round 13

Jacob Saifiti (left), Siua Wong

Former Fiji Bati forward Jacob Saifiti was charged with striking by the NRL match review committee following his Knight’s loss to the Bulldogs.

Saifiti was sent to the sin bin in the final minute of Newcastle’s round 13 game after head-butting Bulldogs hooker Reed Mahoney and has been cited with a Grade 1 Striking charge.

Since it’s his second offence, Saifiti faces a $3,000 fine with an early guilty plea or a two-match ban should he unsuccessfully contest the charge at the judiciary.

Fiji Bati and Roosters forward Siua Wong was also charged with Contrary Conduct and will be fined $1000 with an early guilty plea.

Wong is one of seven players charged after NRL round 13.