Rookie camp participant signs for Silktails

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails/ Facebook]

A player who caught the eyes of Kaiviti Silktails and Roosters coaching staff during the Fijian side’s inaugural rookie camp after playing in the national schoolboys team is the latest inclusion in the Wes Naiqama coached side.

Emosi Daubitu from Naitasiri has been praised by Naiqama who says the youngster is a gifted athlete.

Naiqama first watched Daubitu play for the Fiji Schoolboys against Australian Schoolboys four months ago.

The Silktails coach says Daubitu who can play center and wing was a handful that day with his strong carries and aggressive defence.

In a statement, the Silktails say Daubitu will be supported by former Fiji heavyweight boxer Puna Rausabale who has taken a Silktails Player Partnership package for the 2023 season.

The Silktails will be playing eight games in Lautoka and Nadi in the 2023 Ron Massey Cup season.