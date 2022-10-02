Rising Turuva stars in State Championship

Sunia Turuva [Source: Twitter]

Fiji Bati player Sunia Turuva starred in the Panthers 44-10 thrashing of Devils in the NRL State Championship.

Turuva scored the Panthers last try in the 79th minute as they ran in eight tries to two against the Devils.

The rising youngster ran 277 meters and made 12 tackle breaks.

Article continues after advertisement

Kurt Falls had a good game slotting six successful conversions.

The side has set the tempo for its main team that will take on the Eels in the NRL Premiership grand-final tonight at 8.30.

You can watch all the action live on FBC Sports.