Rise rookies amp up training

[Source: FNRL/Facebook]

The Fiji National Rugby League Women’s Rise Rookies have ramped up their training for their international matches against the Canada Raven.

The fitness test yesterday was carefully put together to check all the key areas players need for rugby league.

It included a Strength Test to measure muscle power and core stability with Speed and Endurance Test to see how fit the players are for a game and how quickly they can recover.

With these important assessments now out of the way, the team is fully focused on perfecting their game-day play.

They are working hard to get ready to hit the field at Churchill Park in Lautoka for two exciting battles on August 27th with Canada Women’s vs. FNRLW Rise Rookies and August 30th: Canada Women’s vs. Fiji Bulikula Residence.

These matches are a huge step for the FNRL women’s development.

Fans are strongly encouraged to come out and show their support as these future Bulikula stars get ready to shine on the national stage.

