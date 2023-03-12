Ravalawa scores as Dragons prove too good for Titans

Mikaele Ravalawa

Fiji Bati player Mikaele Ravalawa scored a try as St George Illawarra recorded its first win to start the year, overcoming an early deficit to beat the Titans 32-18 at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium in Kogarah.

Ravalawa crossed eight seconds before half-time as poor discipline started to prove costly for the visitors.

The Titans shot out of the blocks with tries to Alofiana Khan-Pereira and Sam Verrills setting up a 12-2 lead but their advantage was evaporated by half-time with the Dragons running in three tries in eight minutes before the break.

Dragons recruit Jacob Liddle finished off a Sloan break up the middle in the 31st minute before Hunt weaved his way to the line via a Zac Lomax offload shortly after.

It continued after the break with Tanah Boyd unable to find touch from a penalty which enabled Hunt to send Sloan over from close range in the following set.

More ill-discipline allowed Lomax to take a second penalty goal of the game as the Titans’ kicking game into the breeze was questionable.

Justin Holbrook opted for Jayden Campbell’s injection into the game with 15 minutes to go but it meant little when Blake Lawrie crossed moments later to set up a dominant lead.

A try to Tino Fa’asuamaleaui with 10 minutes left flattered the scoreboard as the Dragons notched up a comfortable win.

[Source: NRL]