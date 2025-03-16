Raiders past Broncos to deliver another statement victory

[Photo Credit: NRL]

The Raiders have delivered another statement with a near-perfect performance at home to beat the Broncos 32-22 in Canberra.

After a tight first half, the Raiders clicked into gear in the second 40 as the Green Machine scored six tries to four off the back of a blinding performance by the pack.

Josh Papali’i made 135 metres from 16 runs, while Corey Horsburgh looked reborn in making 121 metres off his 17 carries, while fellow forwards Hudson Young and Zac Hosking also made more than 100 metres.

English recruit Matty Nicholson scored a double on debut for the Raiders, who were without suspended prop Joe Tapine, although they barely missed him.

The Broncos made 14 errors but were punished for every single one, Reece Walsh in particular having a poor game as he made four individual errors.

Earlier, the injury-ravaged Rabbitohs came from 12-points down to steal a victory from the Dragons in Wollongong.

A field goal from Jamie Humphreys with four minutes remaining sealed the comeback, as Val Holmes missed three conversions in the 24-25 defeat.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys were thrashed for a second-straight week, this time 36-12 by the Sharks.

The Cowboys have now conceded an eye-watering 78 points in the opening two NRL rounds, with pressure mounting on Todd Payten.

