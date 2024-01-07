Prepare for long road ahead: Naiqama

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Kaiviti Silktails are ready to pack down for the long season ahead in the New South Wales Jersey Flegg Cup competition in Australia.

Coach Wes Naiqama says he constantly reminds the players that the journey will be tough and the mission is to deliver their best every week to try and make the playoffs.

“It’s going to be a long season, it goes from 18 round to 24 rounds so its going to be really important with how we manage the squad over that period. A lot is going to come down to how well we travel, how well we handle the travel component, of this we haven’t had much success, especially last year and won no games when we travelled abroad.”

Article continues after advertisement

Naiqama says he is wrapping up the off-season and will name a 30-member squad by the end of the month.

The Silktails will take on the West Tigers in their season opener on March 9th at Lidcombe Oval in Sydney.