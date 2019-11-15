Home

Rugby League

Moses back with Eels for next round of NRL

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 28, 2020 5:37 am
Eels halfback Mitchell Moses [Source: Sporting News]

Eels halfback Mitchell Moses is prepared to manage a troublesome calf injury through the rest of the year with the club on track for its best finish since the 2005 minor premiership.

Moses tore his left calf during the COVID-19 shutdown.

While he was able to get back on the field for the resumption, he popped some scar tissue in the injury in the round seven win over Canberra and missed three games.

Article continues after advertisement

Moses returned in last Thursday’s 26-16 win over the Wests Tigers.

After a gruelling period of footy, Moses and the Eels will enjoy the 10-day gap between the Wests Tigers game and Sunday’s clash with the Bulldogs.

This week matches on Thrusday the Dragons will battle the Rabbitohs at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the West Tigers face the Warriors at 8pm and Broncos face the Sharks at 9.55pm.

On Saturday the Roosters will face the Titans at 5pm, Cowboy take on the Raiders at 7.30pm and Sea Eagles play the Panthers at 9.35pm.

The Sea Eagles and Panthers match will air live on FBC Sports.

Meanwhile on Sunday, the Bulldogs take on the Eels at 4pm and the Storm face the Knights at 6.05pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]

