Masi appointed as new FNRL chair

New chair of the Fiji National Rugby League, Akuila Masi

Former Fiji Bati 9s manager Akuila Masi has been appointed as the new chair of the Fiji National Rugby League board.

The official announcement was made today at their headquarters, following Masi’s assumption of office a week ago.

The newly appointed chair expressed his optimism about a clear path forward for the sport and its development.

“As of now we have just had our first board meeting last week, we have discussed some of the key priorities that the organization will need to look into and we understand that there are a few urgent agendas on board for us.”

Masi says the board will look into the Pacific Test first that’s coming up in October where Fiji will host.

The details such as the venue is yet to be confirmed.

He adds that Etika Rokobuli, Sitiveni Vuiyawayawa and Viliame Naupoto are some of the new member’s part of the board.