Maroons stars charged

Thomas Flegler and Reuben Cotter [Source: QRL]

Queensland stars Thomas Flegler and Reuben Cotter were both hit with charges for incidents during Ampol State of Origin I.

Cotter, who was named man of the match will be fined between 10 to13% of his Origin match fee for a crusher tackle on Blues winger Josh Addo-Carr in the 53rd minute.

Flegler, who was sin-binned in 69th minute for his shot on Tom Trbojevic that left the Sea Eagles fullback concussed, has been hit with a Grade 2 Careless High Tackle charge a.

Both Cotter and Flegler will be available for their NRL sides in Round 14 this weekend.

Origin 2 will be held on June 21 and you can watch it LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports HD channel.