Marky Mark stars on debut as Roosters down Souths

[Source: NRL]

Ex-Wallaby Mark Nawaqanitawase scored with his first touch of the ball as Sydney Roosters kept alive their hopes of a top two berth with a 36-28 defeat of arch-rivals South Sydney at Accor Stadium.

Just a month after representing Australia at the Paris Olympics, Nawaqanitawase made an impressive NRL debut for the injury hit Roosters, who will enter the finals without halfback Sam Walker and hooker Brandon Smith (both ACL).

The win ensures the Roosters can’t finish any lower than third place and if Penrith lose to the Titans on Saturday night they will climb to second spot and secure a home final.

If their ladder positions remain unchanged from the start of the round, the Roosters will play Penrith in the opening week of the play-offs.

The match was the last for Souths before Wayne Bennett returns as coach next season after taking the club to the 2021 grand final and the loss left them in 16th place following Parramatta’s 60-26 defeat of Wests Tigers.

Watched by a large group of family and friends, Nawaqanitawase – nicknamed “Marky Mark” – scored in the seventh minute after leaping above Rabbitohs winger Tyrone Munro to snatch a Luke Keary cross field kick.

Souths hit back when fullback Jye Gray sliced through the defence to score in the 23rd minute after playmaker Cody Walker held up a pass for the rookie speedster.

Walker scored a try of his own in the 34th minute but it was bookended by a double to Roosters winger Fetalaiga Pauga and the visitors led 14-10 at halftime.

The Roosters started the second half with greater intensity and halfback Sandon Smith, making his first appearance in the position this season after the loss of Sam Walker (knee), put Sitili Tupouniua over in the 45th minute.

Captain James Tedesco was the next to score after backing up a break by second-rower Angus Crichton and when Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i crossed in the 51st minute the Roosters stormed to a 30-10 lead.

Tedesco got his second try in the 56th minute and Pauga completed his hat-trick five minutes later but injured his knee and failed to finish the match.

The Rabbitohs did not give up and Munro scored a stunning long range try to give Souths fans something to look forward to next season when Bennett returns.

English prop Tom Burgess finished his career with the club on a high note after scoring in the 75th minute and he went one up on brother Sam by successfully landing the conversion.