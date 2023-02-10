Maori to host Indigenous All Stars

[Source: NRL.com]

The Harvey Norman All Stars heads to New Zealand for the first time with the Māori to host the Indigenous All Stars tomorrow.

Last year’s men’s All-Stars game saw the Māori All-Stars record a hard-fought 16-10 victory while the Indigenous All-Stars enjoyed an 18-8 win in the women’s match.

In support of the Auckland floods, for every scanned ticket, the NRL, Harvey Norman New Zealand and Nine Network will each donate $1 for every fan in attendance towards the Flood Relief fund.

The Maori All-Stars take on the Indigenous All-Stars at 4:45pm tomorrow.

Meanwhile, tonight two games will be played in the opening round of the NRL pre-season challenge starting at 6:55pm starting with the Knights meeting Sharks and Rabbitohs host Sea Eagles at 9pm.

