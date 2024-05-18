Magic man Madden gets Broncos home in thriller

[Source: NRL]

A Jock Madden field goal helped the Broncos withstand a late Sea-Eagles surge to come away with a 13-12 victory at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

After leading 12-0 for the first 50 minutes the Broncos conceded two late tries before the understudy halfback stepped up to ice the Brisbane’s fourth Magic Round victory against the Sea Eagles.

The match-winning moment came just minutes after star prop Payne Haas made a miracle return for his side after being helped from the field earlier with a toe injury.

The Broncos struck first when fill-in halfback Madden made an early statement, taking on the line before putting Brendan Piakura over with a pinpoint pass to the left.

The Sea Eagles went a man down after Taniela Pasieka was sent to the sin-bin for a high tackle on Selwyn Cobbo and Brisbane were quick to capitalise with Deine Mariner crossing in the right corner in the next set. Kotoni Staggs converted for a 12-0 lead.

Manly managed to wrestle back some momentum and had several opportunities in their attacking zone but Brisbane’s defence held firm and they took a 12-point lead to the sheds.

The arm-wrestle continued in to the second half and after 41-minutes of trading sets Suncorp Stadium broke out a ‘Sweet Caroline’ to keep the spirits high.

But Reuben Garrick silenced the crowd when Haumole Olakau’atu put the strike centre into space to put Manly back in the match 12-6.

With 10 minutes to play, a Broncos offside penalty handed Manly a repeat set and they sent the ball right for debutant Raymond Tuaimalo Vaega to cross in the corner and Garrick converted from the sideline to tie things up 12-12.

With the clock winding down, the Broncos then powered up field courtesy of a Jaxson Paulo high tackle and Madden slotted the one-pointer to ice another Magic Round victory.