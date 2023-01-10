Lumelume may return to NRL

[Photo: Zero Tackle]

Fiji Bati winger Isaac Lumelume is reportedly training with the Parramatta Eels for the 2023 season.

Wide World of Sports reports that Lumelume joined the Bulldogs this season but was unable to break into the strong Canterbury backline.

However, he still made a contribution to the club, playing in the New South Wales Cup grand final loss to Penrith.

The 24-year-old made his NRL debut for the Melbourne Storm in 2020 where he scored three tries in six appearances.

It’s understood that Lumelume is on a train and trial deal and faces a tough job forcing his way into the Eels’ top side.

His fellow Bati teammates Maika Sivo and Waqa Blake are expected to retain their starting spots in the Eels 13 in the first NRL round against the Storm on March 2nd.