Kumuls shut Bati down in Suva

The Papua New Guinea Kumuls recorded an impressive 22-10 win in Suva after shutting down the Fiji Bati in their Pacific Bowl clash.

It was evident from the start that the Kumuls were hungry, determined and played with passion

A 40-20 kick from halfback Kurt Donoghoe early in the game gave the home crowd some hope but the Bati failed to capitalize.

PNG winger Robert Derby silenced the locals when he intercepted the ball deep in his half and raced away 70 meters to score.

Debutant, Michael Jennings, had a try disallowed in the 22nd minute for obstruction.

It was like the Kumuls were playing in Port Moresby as they made the Bati looked ordinary at times while veteran fullback Nene McDonald was a constant threat.

McDonald had a brilliant break in the 25th minute close to the Bati line before offloading the ball to hooker, Judah Rimbu, who ran in to score.

The Bati woes continued when Sylvester Namo crashed over for their third try with the visitors leading 16-nil at halftime.

Cowboys winger, Semi Valemei, got the Bati on the board with a try in the corner before another intercept by Derby 10 meters from his line helped set up a length of the field try for the impressive McDonald.

The Kumuls chewed up easy meters from the offloads and they played a fast paced game.

Eels winger Maika Sivo had the last say with a try but it wasn’t enough as time was up.

Vodafone Fiji Bati will play Cook Islands next weekend in round two at the HFC Bank Stadium.