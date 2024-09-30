Kamikamica, Kikau & Turuva likely to make Fiji Bati squad

Storm forward Tui Kamikamica, Panthers winger Sunia Turuva and Bulldogs second-row Viliame Kikau

Storm forward Tui Kamikamica, Bulldogs second-row Viliame Kikau and Panthers winger Sunia Turuva are likely to be named as part of the Fiji Bati squad for the upcoming Pacific Bowl Championship, which will be held in the country next month.

This was hinted at by coach Wise Kativerata during an interview with FBC Sports today.

Kativerata says that while the team list has not been confirmed, he expects to finalize and announce his squad by Wednesday.

“So far the boys are working on their individual training and as you know we all come together on the 12th of October as a group and team, some of them will come on the 8th and we’re going to cross to Savusavu and Labasa just to spend some time promoting the championship in Rugby League itself and as you know last year we came out short but this year we want to make sure it’s a successful outing.”

He adds that at the moment the players are focusing on their individual fitness and training and they know what they need to work on before the team comes together next Saturday.

Kativerata says it’s exciting to have the Fiji Bati play on home soil again after 23 years.

The Fiji Bati will meet PNG Kumuls in their first game on the 19th of October at 8.10pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

They will meet Cook Islands next on the 26th.