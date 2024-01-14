It's more challenging then we're used to says Daubitu

Emosi Daubitu

19-year-old Emosi Daubitu says the Jersey Flegg Cup is more challenging than what he’s accustomed to and looks forward to it as a chance for personal growth.

Daubitu has done his homework by checking out videos of previous games in the competition and identifying specific areas where he believes he can enhance his performance during the game.

While the team has a fair idea about this new competition, the Naitasiri man says he ensured to putting in extra effort.

“After training, I make an effort to watch previous Jersey Flegg Cup games, I’ve seen their technique and pace. It’s faster-paced then what we are used to here in Fiji. Every day I make sure to watch the previous games from the competition and visually learn some skills to help me with my training every day.”

He further emphasizes that he’s observed a significant strengthening of the team’s bond, attributing it to everyone’s concerted efforts to ensure that their performance consistently meets high standards.

Meanwhile, Coach Wes Naiqama will name his final 30-man squad in four weeks, and they will play against the West Tigers in their inaugural match in the Jersey Flegg Cup on March 9th.