Hayne on Fiji Bati radar

Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne has been approached by Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata for a potential return to rugby league later this year.

Kativerata reveals that he invited the 36-year-old to rejoin the Fiji squad for the end-of-season Pacific Championships.

Hayne, a two-time Dally M Medal winner, was released from prison in June after winning an appeal against a rape conviction.

If selected, he would compete in the Pacific Bowl tournament, where Fiji will face Papua New Guinea and the Cook Islands, with matches in Fiji, Port Moresby, and a final at Sydney’s CommBank Stadium on November 10.

Kativerata is also pursuing dual-code athlete Mark Nawaqanitawase, who recently made his NRL debut after stints with the Wallabies and Australian Rugby 7’s.

Fiji’s squad announcement is expected next week, as the team builds toward the 2026 World Cup.