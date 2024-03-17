Girls’ rugby league on the rise: Rabele

Officials of the Fiji Secondary School Pherrus Trophy have been impressed with the level of competition from female secondary school players thus far.

Round three games got underway in the Central and Western divisions yesterday.

In Suva, Fiji Bulikula coach Joe Rabele was at Gospel High School ground to witness the action and says while he has identified areas that need to be improved, the future looks bright for girl’s rugby league in the country.

“This is the second year of Pherrus Fiji Secondary School competition and to see the interest and amount of talent we identified for the past four weeks. Next week, I will be trying to move to the West to watch the games there, to see the level of skills and knowledge of the games there.”

The southern eastern zone was a soggy affair at the Gospel High School Grounds in Samabula, Suva but this did not deter these young ruggers.

Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby League President Ifereimi Naisoro says the level of competition is proving to be a success thus far.

“Compared to the previous years, I can see a huge improvement this year on how the girls know the rules and especially how they play the game. You look at the number of injuries also, it has improved a lot. That says a lot about the coaching skills and the help from the development officers from the Fiji National Rugby League.”

Naisoro says the Pherrus Trophy is proving to be a solid platform to develop young girls into fully fledged rugby league players in the future and, hopefully don the Fiji Bulikula jersey.

Meanwhile in South Eastern Zone games yesterday, Adi Cakobau School edged Dudley Saints 6-4, Naitasiri Warriors beat Lami Steelers 14-4, Wainimala Raiders thumped Rewa Saints 30-0 and Namosi Titans walloped Ratu Simione Bulldogs 36-0.