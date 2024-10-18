First home game for Fiji Bati in 21 years

The Vodafone Fiji Bati side will be playing at home for the first time in 21 years when they face Papua New Guinea in the Pacific Bowl Championship at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva tomorrow night.

Head coach and former Bati captain Wise Kativerata is encouraging fans and supporters to come out in numbers and witness this historic match for the team.

He says this match will be a special one for the boys, many of who were not even playing professional rugby league during the Bati’s last home game.

The side had their captains run at the stadium this morning, sharpening some tactics ahead of tomorrow’s match.

“Bring your kids to see some of these most exciting players. Who thought Tui Kamikamica or Viliame Kikau will be household rugby league names in the country, from the village to the big stage. I’m calling out to all the Fijians around Suva, Nausori and Lautoka, please, the best $15 you’ll ever spend, come and enjoy the Fiji Bati play the Kumuls.”

The side has been preparing well over the past few days, and Kativerata is adamant the boys are ready to face the mighty Kumuls.

Before the match, there will be two curtain raisers where the Saru Dragons team will face PNG’s Egna Miots at 3.50pm in the first match tomorrow, before the women’s championship games between Tonga XIII and Fetu Samoa at 6pm.

The Bati will play the PNG Kumuls at 8.10pm, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.