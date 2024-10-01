Fiji Bati to visit North ahead of Championship

Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata

Fiji Bati coach Wise Kativerata has revealed plans to visit the Northern Division next week, accompanied by several team members ahead of the full squad’s assembly on Saturday for the Pacific Bowl Championship.

Kativerata says that the trip offers a valuable opportunity for the players to bond in a relaxed setting while also engaging with the local community.

In addition to team-building, he adds the visit will serve as a platform to promote rugby league in the North, inspiring young athletes and raising awareness about the Pacific Bowl Championship.

“Each and everyone knows what their role is, this year we’re going to focus on Fiji Bati during this tournament and we want to do well in these two games and travel across to Paramatta on the 2nd of November there’s another game there on the 9th and right now they are focusing on their individual fitness before we meet as a group on the 12th.”

Kativerata believes these grassroots interactions are crucial for growing the sport across Fiji and deepening its reach beyond the main urban centers.

The Fiji Bati will meet PNG Kumuls in their first game on the 19th of this month at 8.10pm at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

They will meet Cook Islands next on the 26th.