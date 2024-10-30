Rugby League

Dragons terminate NRL contract of captain Ben Hunt

AAP News

October 30, 2024 11:05 am

After sevens seasons at the club, Ben Hunt has run out in Dragons colours for the last time. (Mark Evans/AAP PHOTOS)

St George Illawarra have ended their drawn-out divorce process with captain Ben Hunt by terminating the halfback’s contract with immediate effect.

The Dragons confirmed on Wednesday that they parted ways with Hunt, despite the 34-year-old having a year to run on his contract.

Red V coach Shane Flanagan will be on the lookout for a new lead playmaker and skipper for 2025, while Hunt will be free to entertain offers from rival clubs.

“Ben is an exceptional player and his skill set will not be easily replaced,” Flanagan said.

“However, we are committed to finding the right solutions and believe in the strength of our club moving forward.”

The Dragons’ decision to pull the pin on their on-off relationship with Hunt is a brave move considering there is no obvious alternative on the NRL’s open market.

Hunt has spent the last 12 months agitating for a release from his contract and recent comments in the media have made his ongoing employment untenable.

The Dragons have been targeting Parramatta’s Clint Gutherson and Hunt had suggested that the Eels fullback would make a great five-eighth for the Red V.

Flanagan’s son, Kyle, has been the Dragons’ first choice No.6 for the last year and those comments were widely interpreted as a slight at the Flanagan family.

Hunt had also voiced his frustrations that talks for an extension had been put on hold and not resumed following this year’s State of Origin campaign, suggesting in one interview that the Dragons had got cold feet.

“This decision was not easy and was not taken lightly, but we need to do what is best for the club at this time,” said Dragons chief executive Ryan Webb.

“After extensive discussions with Ben and his management, it became clear that this is the best path forward for both parties.

“It allows the club to openly explore the player market and focus on the future.

“Ben has been an important part of our club and we are grateful for his contributions.

“We wish him and his family all the best in their next chapter.”

Hunt has made no secret of his desire to finish his career in his home state.

Whether any of the three clubs in southeast Queensland have the ability to accommodate him is a different matter altogether.

Hunt was on a salary approaching the $1 million per season mark and his arrival would likely force one of them to shed players from their roster to accommodate him.

Hunt played seven seasons with the Dragons and only played in one finals series.

“I am grateful for everything the club has done for me over the years and appreciate them allowing me to explore other opportunities,” he said.

 

