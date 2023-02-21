Dragons investigate Ravalawa and Mushgrove incident

Mikaele Ravalawa

Fiji Bati and St George Illawarra Dragons winger Mikaele Ravalawa has reportedly told his family and club officials that he was too drunk to remember his scuffle with teammate Zane Musgrove at 6am on Sunday morning.

Australia’s Wide World of Sports reports the pair had to be separated by teammates the morning after a heavy defeat to South Sydney after an all-night drinking session.

The all-night session again casts questions over the culture at the Dragons, who have been dealing with several disciplinary issues over the past 12 months.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the club there were no punches thrown between the players, but the behavior didn’t meet the club’s standards.

In a club statement, it said the Dragons are aware of a verbal argument that took place between two players at the team hotel on Sunday morning.

The club regards this behavior as unacceptable and will now determine whether any disciplinary action is warranted.