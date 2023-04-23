Dolphins overcome Titans with stunning second half

[Source: NRL]

Twenty-two unanswered points in the second half saw the Dolphins come away with a remarkable 28-26 victory over the Titans after they had trailed by 20 at half-time.

Things had looked grim for Wayne Bennett’s side at the end of an opening 40 minutes in which they had just 38 percent of the ball and were outscored four tries to one, but come the second 40 minutes the Titans had no answer for their energy and relentless attack.

The Dolphins’ interchange was a key difference, with bench men Mark Nicholls and Jarrod Wallace getting the scoring going early in the second half, in addition to each running for over 100 metres.

After earlier blowing two golden scoring chances, – the first of which saw him fall and surrender to a last tackle, and the second a knock on in-goal – Robert Jennings then got over for his second try, which Jamayne Isaako converted from the sideline, to make it a two-point game with 15 to play.

Euan Aitken’s try six minutes from time secured a memorable victory for the competition newcomers at Suncorp Stadium.

Earlier the Titans ran riot in the first half, with tries to Chris Randall, Isaac Liu, Tino Fa’asuamaleaui and Tanah Boyd setting up what looked a likely winning lead at the break.

But they were made to pay for a sloppy second half which saw them allow the Dolphins too much second phase, while their goal-line defence failed to absorb pressure when the heat came on.