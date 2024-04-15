Defence a let-down for Silktails: Keteca

[Source: Kaiviti Silktails Rugby League Football Club/Facebook]

The Fiji Airways Kaiviti Silktails are looking to improve on their defence and communication on the field.

Second rower Jeremaia Keteca says these two areas were a let-down in their 52-14 defeat to the Penrith Panthers last week in their Jersey Flegg Cup clash at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Keteca says it was always going to be a tough ask to match the superior Panthers outfit and its back to the drawing board for the Silktails.

Article continues after advertisement

“The pace was really fast and our performance was not very good so we will go back and watch videos against the Panthers. Our wrestle was not good enough and our spacing beside the rucks and communication in defence was not on point.”

The Silktails travel to Redfern Oval this week to take on South Sydney in round seven on Saturday.

You can watch the match live on FBC 2.