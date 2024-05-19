Cowboys survive South Sydney scare to snap losing streak

[Source: NRL]

The Cowboys grinded their way to a 28-22 victory over the Rabbitohs in Magic Round to break a five-game losing streak.

Both sides arrived at Suncorp Stadium desperate to turn their season around and Soth Sydney fought until the very end but North Queensland fought and scrapped their way to post an important two-points.

The Cowboys’ spine stamped their authority early with some slick hands from Tom Dearden, Chad Townsend and Scott Drinkwater opening up an opportunity for Viliami Vailea to cross in the right corner for a 4-0 lead.

North Queensland extended their lead just five minutes later with returning winger Murray Taulagi powering through defenders before finding Dearden inside to stretch their lead 10-0.

The Bunnies then made their way up field and star fullback Latrell Mitchell got his side on thee board after picking up a loose ball in close range before carrying four Cowboys over the line to score.

Mitchell came up with another big play, taking on the line before sending a sweet pass over for Alex Johnston to score his 189th NRL try.

With less than three minutes left in the half, hooker Reece Robson gave his side a chance to steal the lead before the break after splitting the Bunnies up the middle and taking the ball downfield.

And after earning two repeat sets, a cutout Drinkwater pass sent club debutant Braidon Burns over to score against his former club and hand his side into the sheds with a 16-12 lead at the break.

The Cowboys extended their lead early into the second half with a crafty offload from Jeremiah Nanai setting up Burns for a double in the right corner.

With 15 minutes to play five-eighth Cody Walker stood up for South Sydney, stepping on the inside of Nanai to dart over from close range and bring his side back into the game 18-22.

Come the 70th minute and Dearden muscled up to give his side some breathing room, busting through two would-be tacklers to crash over for a 28-18 lead.

Holmes missed the conversion but a high shot which put Rabbitohs halfback Dion Teaupa in the bin handed the centre a penalty shot from in front.

South Sydney hooker Damien Cook then darted his way through the line to reduce the deficit 28-22 and despite losing Dearden in the final minute to the sin bin, the Cowboys hung on to post their fifth win for the season.