Bulikula skipper set for big dance

[Source: Fiji Bulikula/Facebook]]

The Fiji Bulikula hopes to entertain home fans tomorrow and stamp their mark with a good performance that can boost their World Cup campaign.

Captain Talei Holmes will play a pivotal role but she’s glad that others around her can lead the team around the park against Cook Islands.

It’ll be the first time for Holmes to lead the Bulikula or any side but it’s special to be doing it in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

“Any advice is just to really take it all in and the game just go by really quickly so we have to remember our roles and just soak it all in because the game is going to be over very quickly”.



Talei Holmes [Source: Fiji Bulikula/Facebook]]

The Cronulla Sharks second rower will be assisted by Teaghan Hartigan.

Cassie Staples, Vitalina Naikore, Losana Lutu, Sereana Naitokatoka and Taina Naividi are all expected to shine for the Bulikula.

The Bulikula plays Cook Islands at 6pm tomorrow followed by the Bati and Cook Islands at 8:10pm.



[Source: Fiji Bulikula/Facebook]]

You can watch both games live on FBC Sports.

Also tomorrow at 4pm, the Fiji Residents play Samoa Residents.