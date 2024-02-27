Broncos player Ethan O’Neill fractures his eye socket

[Source: Fox Sports]

Brisbane Broncos player Ethan O’Neill copped a very nasty injury in the team’s trial win over Manly on the weekend after being on the receiving end of an accidental eye gouge.

O’Neill fractured his eye socket after Sea Eagles fullback Bailey Hodgson’s finger went deep into back rower’s eye.

The son of former NRL player Julian O’Neill, Ethan was rushed straight to Northern Beaches Hospital to be treated. After been given the diagnosis he had fractured his eye socket, O’Neill had to be driven back to Brisbane.

Article continues after advertisement

The 24-year-old, who is fighting for an NRL contract this season with the Broncos says he felt like his “eye was on fire”.

O’Neill, who is under contract with the Burleigh Bears in the Q Cup and on a train-and-trial with the Broncos, is expected to be sidelined for up to six weeks.

He says he hasn’t heard from Hodgson yet, but is convinced the incident was “completely accidental”.