Bati grateful to fans for turning up in numbers

The Fiji Bati recognized the powerful impact of the home crowd during their two recent Pacific Bowl Championship games.

Captain Tui Kamikamica says that despite a challenging start against the Papua New Guinea Kumuls the team was inspired by the large turnout and the fans’ support as they looked to elevate their performance.

Kamikamica adds that seeing families and friends cheering them on over the weekend meant a lot to the players and their victory felt like the perfect way to thank the fans for their tremendous support.

“I just wanted to say a big thank you very much to you all, now that we have a win – we the team are grateful to you all for filling up the stadium, the grandstand and embankment to watch us play. Thank you very much and God Bless.”



Fiji Bati captain Tui Kamikamica against the Cook Islands

The Vodafone Fiji Bati will now await the outcome of Cook Islands versus Papua New Guinea clash.

The Fiji Bati’s impressive 56-6 win over the Cook Islands last weekend puts them in a strong position.

If the Cook Islands defeat PNG, the Bati will advance to the promotion-relegation clash.

The Pacific Bowl winner will then face the third-placed team from the Pacific Cup in that crucial game.